Mint announces sellout of four 2014 coin and medal sets

The U.S. Mint announced June 11 that the four 2014 Presidential $1 Coin & Medal Set options are sold out.

The production options and final, but still unaudited, sales figures are:

XU1 2014 Warren G. Harding Presidential $1 Coin & Medal Set 4,500

XU2 2014 Calvin Coolidge Presidential $1 Coin & Medal Set 4,500

XU3 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential $1 Coin & Medal Set 4,500

XU4 2014 Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential $1 Coin & Medal Set 7,000

Each set was offered at $9.95 and includes an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2014-P dollar of one of the respective presidents paired with the appropriate respective 1.3125-inch First Spouse bronze medal depicting Florence Harding, Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover or Anna Eleanor Roosevelt.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents

2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint

‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale

Finding a Kennedy half dollar in circulation

How one group is putting $100,000 in dollar and half dollar coins into circulation

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!