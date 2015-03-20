Mint announces release dates for two 2015 First Spouse coins

Proof and Uncirculated versions the 2015-W Bess Truman First Spouse $10 gold coins go on sale from the U.S. Mint on April 16. The Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse coins follow on May 7.

The United States Mint has announced specific release dates for two of the four 2015-W First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The Proof and Uncirculated versions of the Elizabeth "Bess" Truman coin are to be offered by the Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 16. The Proof and Uncirculated versions of the Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse coin are to go on sale at noon EDT May 7.

The Proof and Uncirculated half-ounce, .9999 fine gold First Spouse coins depicting Jacqueline Kennedy and Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson are slated to be offered sometime in June and August, respectively.

Pricing for the gold coins, both versions of which are struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, are to be announced closer to the specific release date of each coin. Pricing is determined by the Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals, which calculates price changes based on changes in the spot price of the metal.

The U.S. Mint unveiled the approved 2015 coin designs on March 16.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Book value of United States Treasury-owned gold tops $11 billion

Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.

Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017

The Investment Column: Grading the grading services and the phenomenon of stickering slabs

Market Analysis: Recent price declines make popular classic commemorative series affordable

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!