The coins will be released over the next two years. The 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set comprises five coins, including one honoring Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) in South Carolina.

Release dates for the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued each in 2015 and 2016 have been announced by the U.S. Mint.

The 2015 issue dates are as follows:

Feb. 9, 2015, Homestead National Monument Of America, Nebraska

April 13, 2015, Kisatchie National Forest, Louisiana

June 22, 2015, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

Sept. 14, 2015, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware

Nov. 16, 2015, Saratoga National Historical Park, New York

The five 2016 America the Beautiful issue dates are:

Feb. 8, 2016, Shawnee National Forest, Illinois

April 11, 2016, Cumberland National Historical Park, Kentucky

June 20, 2016, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Sept. 12, 2016, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Nov. 14, 2016, Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument), South Carolina

Shipments by the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve Banks start one week before each schedule release date.

