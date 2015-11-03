Mint announces preliminary plans for 2016 quarter launches
- Published: Nov 3, 2015, 5 AM
The United States Mint has released preliminary details for official launch ceremonies for the first three of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2016.
A coin collector forum, during which collectors meet with U.S. Mint officials to provide feedback and receive information on upcoming programs, will take place the day before each launch. Additional details will be released when plans are finalized, according to Mint officials.
Shawnee National Forest Quarter Launch
Thursday, February 4, 2016
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Southeastern Illinois College – Gymnasium
3575 College Road
Harrisburg, IL 62946
The 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 8.
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Quarter Launch
Monday, April 11, 2016
11:00 a.m. Central Time
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Visitor Center
Pinnacle View Road
Middlesboro, KY 40965
The 2016 Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar will be issued into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on April 11.
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park Quarter Launch
Wednesday, June 8, 2016
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Lower Town, Hamilton Street along the Shenandoah River
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
The 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into general circulation on June 20.
Remaining 2016 quarter dollars
The remaining two 2016 quarter dollars are the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar, for North Dakota, and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar, for South Carolina. No details are yet available for publication concerning official launch ceremonies for the coins representing the Montana and South Carolina locations.
The 2016 Theodore Roosevelt and Fort Moultrie quarter dollars are to be released into general circulation, respectively, on Sept. 12, 2016, and Nov. 14, 2016.
The 2016 quarter dollars will be the 31st through 35th of 56 quarter dollars to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform