Mint announces preliminary plans for 2016 quarter launches

The Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar reverse for 2016 will depict Sgt. William Jasper returning the regimental flag to the ramparts while under attack from a British ship.

A young Theodore Roosevelt on horseback surveying the terrain near the Little Missouri River appears on the approved reverse design for the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar representing North Dakota.

John Brown's Fort, the site of John Brown’s last stand during his raid on the Harpers Ferry Armory, is central to the approved design for the 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The approved Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar's reverse design features a frontiersman gazing across the mountains to the West.

The adopted design for the 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar depicts a close view of the forest's Camel Rock.

The United States Mint has released preliminary details for official launch ceremonies for the first three of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2016.

A coin collector forum, during which collectors meet with U.S. Mint officials to provide feedback and receive information on upcoming programs, will take place the day before each launch. Additional details will be released when plans are finalized, according to Mint officials.

Shawnee National Forest Quarter Launch

Thursday, February 4, 2016

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Southeastern Illinois College – Gymnasium

3575 College Road

Harrisburg, IL 62946

The 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 8.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Quarter Launch

Monday, April 11, 2016

11:00 a.m. Central Time

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Visitor Center

Pinnacle View Road

Middlesboro, KY 40965

The 2016 Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar will be issued into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on April 11.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park Quarter Launch

Wednesday, June 8, 2016

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Lower Town, Hamilton Street along the Shenandoah River

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

The 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into general circulation on June 20.

Remaining 2016 quarter dollars

The remaining two 2016 quarter dollars are the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar, for North Dakota, and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar, for South Carolina. No details are yet available for publication concerning official launch ceremonies for the coins representing the Montana and South Carolina locations.

The 2016 Theodore Roosevelt and Fort Moultrie quarter dollars are to be released into general circulation, respectively, on Sept. 12, 2016, and Nov. 14, 2016.

The 2016 quarter dollars will be the 31st through 35th of 56 quarter dollars to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.