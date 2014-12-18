Mint announces deadline for ordering 2014 commemoratives

The deadline to place orders for 2014-dated commemorative coins from the U.S. Mint is noon Eastern Time Dec. 30, officials announced Dec. 18.

Previously, the United States Mint announced that the last day to order 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Civil Rights Act of 1964 coins was noon Eastern Time Dec. 31.

However, the authorizing legislation for each commemorative coin program, Public Law 112-152 and Public Law 110-451, respectively, requires that the coins be issued and shipped by Dec. 31, 2014.

To complete shipping by the legislated deadline of Dec. 31, 2014, the last day to order 2014 commemorative coins is now moved up a day.

Currently, only Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2014-S and 2014-D National Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar are available for sale, with a maximum mintage of 750,000 coins combined in both versions.

The program's combined 50,000 Proof and Uncirculated 2014-W gold $5 half eagles were reported sold out within four days of their March 27 debut. The 2014-P silver dollars were recorded to have enough orders by April 9 to exhaust their 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated combined maximum. However, the Mint reopened sales of the silver coins on Dec. 16 with 3,500 coins from canceled orders. Those coins, too, are believed to have been sold, although U.S. Mint officials Dec. 19 declined to declare a sellout.

Mint officials indicate that unaudited Baseball coin sales indicate 32,427 of the Proof gold and 17,677 of the gold Uncirculated coins sold. Mint officials said silver dollar sales are split 2 to 1 between Proof and Uncirculated coins. Sales through Dec. 14 record 249,504 single Proof Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollars and 144,581 single Uncirculated half dollars sold.

Another 28,625 Uncirculated Baseball half dollars were sold in the Hall of Fame Young Collector's Set.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 coin program has a maximum authorization of 400,000 coins. Through Dec. 14, sales have reached 60,322 of the 2014-P Proof dollar and 24,413 of the 2014-P Uncirculated dollar.

