Mint announces 2013 commemorative pricing

The special texturing that appears on the main design devices of the obverse and reverse of the 2013-W Girls Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar was computer-generated and engraved on the master die. Shown is the Uncirculated version. The coins are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 28.

Prices for the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar and two of the coins in the three-coin 2013 5-Star Generals coin program have been released by the United States Mint.

The Girl Scouts silver dollar, with a combined maximum authorization under Public Law 111-86 of 350,000 coins, was scheduled to go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 28.

The period for which introductory prices will be offered runs through 5 p.m. Eastern Time March 29, after which regular issue prices will be in effect.

According to the pricing posted Feb. 13 on the Federal Register (www.federalregister.com), the single Proof silver dollar will be offered at the introductory price of $54.95 and the Uncirculated version at $50.95. The regular issue prices of each coin will be increased $5, to $59.95 for the Proof coin and $55.95 for the Uncirculated coin.

Both versions will bear the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint where the coins are being struck.

The purchase price of each coin includes a $10 surcharge. Surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all production costs, will be paid to the Girl Scouts of the USA to support ongoing programs.

Special texturing that appears on the main reverse design devices was computer-generated and imparted to the master die while it was being cut on a computerized numerical control milling machine, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. The master dies are then used to produce working hubs, which in turn are used to make working dies.

5-Star Generals

The 5-Star Generals Coin Program, authorized under Public Law 111-262, calls for production and issuance, in Proof and Uncirculated versions, of up to a maximum combined release of 100,000 gold $5 half eagles, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The coins are scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time March 21. U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed a closing date for the introductory sales period.

According to the prices posted Feb. 13 by the U.S. Mint on the Federal Register, the following prices will be charged, with introductory prices first, followed by the regular issue prices in parentheses:

? Single Proof silver dollar — $54.95 ($59.95)

? Single Uncirculated silver dollar — $50.95 ($55.95)

? Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar — $17.95 ($21.95)

? Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar — $16.95 ($20.95)

According to the U.S. Mint, prices for the Proof and Uncirculated half eagles, as well as the three-coin Proof set option, won’t be announced until closer to the date of release. The pricing for the gold coin is subject to the Mint’s pricing grid, which is driven by weekly market prices for gold.

A $35 surcharge is included in the purchase price of each half eagle; $10 on each silver dollar and $5 on each copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all production costs, will be paid to the Command and General Staff College Foundation to help finance its support of the Command and General Staff College.

The half eagle features an obverse portrait of Gen. Douglas MacArthur; the dollar, portraits of Gens. George C. Marshall and Dwight D. Eisenhower; and the half dollar, portraits of Gens. Henry “Hap” Arnold and Omar N. Bradley.

The W Mint mark of the West Point Mint will appear on the Proof gold half eagle and Uncirculated silver dollar.

The Uncirculated gold half eagle and Proof silver dollar will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bear the P Mint mark.

The Proof copper-nickel half dollar will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the S Mint mark.

The D Mint mark of the Denver Mint will appear on the Uncirculated copper-nickel half dollar. ¦