U.S. Mint website enhancements

The United States Mint has further enhanced its website with improvements that focus on product images rather than text, and incorporate social media.

The New Product Description page, according to the Mint’s Feb. 25 announcement, “emphasizes bold, zoomable product images of coins and packaging rather than text. The same text is still represented, but it is now in a tabbed area.”

The Zoom tab allows details of the coins and product packaging to be viewed in high resolution. The top of each product page will include information on mintage limits and household ordering restrictions, if any.

The size of the type identifying each offered product is increased for easy viewing.

The Zoom feature, according to U.S. Mint officials, will appear on all website pages offering 2013 products. A click on the Zoom tab makes a viewing window appear, and a red box appears over the product images. A user can place the cursor on the red box and use the computer’s mouse or trackpad to drag the box across the image. High-resolution details of the area within the red box appear in the extra viewing window.

In addition, individual tabs appear on each product page that, when clicked, open windows providing program details, individual specifications, purchasing and shipping options, and the ability to share such information via email and social media.

Clicking on the email or social media links will open the function for sharing information from the website, www.usmint.gov. ¦