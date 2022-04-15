Millard Fillmore silver medal next in U.S. Mint program

Designs from an original 1850 Millard Fillmore Indian peace medal will be replicated for a 2022 Presidential silver medal featuring the nation’s 13th president. The originals were pierced to allow the recipient to wear the medal around the neck.

Sometime this summer on a date still to be announced by the United States Mint, the bureau will offer a Matte Finish 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal depicting a portrait of the 13th president of the United States, Millard Fillmore.

The medal will use the original obverse from the 1850 Fillmore Indian peace medal, designed by American medallic artist Salathiel Ellis, who signed his rendering S. ELLIS in the field below the truncation of the bust of Fillmore.

The 2022 medal’s reverse will duplicate the original reverse by artist Joseph Willson — signed J. WILLSON in the exergue below the design — illustrating a settler left, and Native American right, with a large U.S. flag behind. Inscribed in linked oval rings above are LABOR, VIRTUE and HONOR.

Willson’s reverse is the first to depart from U.S. Mint Engraver John Reich’s PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP motif introduced in 1797 on the Indian peace medal of President John Adams, and employed last on the 1846 medal recognizing Fillmore’s predecessor in the White House, Zachary Taylor.

Fillmore, a member of the Whig Party, was the last chief executive not to be affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican party.

The original 1850 Fillmore medals are found pierced, with a hole at the top through which a metal loop is inserted, to permit the Indian chiefs to whom the medal was presented to be able to wear them suspended around their necks.

The original silver medals were issued in two diameters — 63 millimeters and 76 millimeters — depending on the status of the medal’s recipient.

The 1-ounce medals to be issued in 2022 will be offered for $65 each, without any mintage or household ordering limits, since the medal is part of the U.S. Mint’s continuing medal catalog.

The 2022 medals will be struck without the P Mint mark from the Philadelphia Mint where the medals will be produced. The new medals will be 1.598 inches or 40.6 millimeters in diameter, the same dimensions as the American Eagle silver dollar.

