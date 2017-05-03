Miles Standish, author and numismatist, dies at 58

Noted numismatist Michael “Miles” Standish — who served separate stints grading coins at ANACS, Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Company — died unexpectedly in Austin, Texas, on July 11 at age 58.

A Kalamazoo, Michigan, native, Mr. Standish became a numismatic professional at age 17 in 1982 when he traveled to the National Silver Dollar Show in Houston setting up his first table for buying and selling coins.

Mr. Standish published numerous award-winning articles and books, including the reference Morgan Dollar: America’s Love Affair with a Legendary Coin, and co-authored with retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John M. Mercanti the reference American Silver Eagles: A Guide to the U.S. Bullion Coin Program.

Mr. Standish’s other notable accomplishments include creation of the first encapsulated holder housing a U.S. coin and presidential autograph, and his planning and implementation of an innovative marketing and merchandising program to maximize the sales of the 50 State quarter dollars by devising an encapsulated coin holder with a State quarter dollar and the corresponding state flag.

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In 2011, he was honored by then-Mint director Moy with the coveted “Director’s Coin for Excellence” medal.

Starting in 2015 while employed as NGC vice president, he spearheaded numerous modern coin certification programs for collectors and dealers.

Mr. Standish stepped down from his position at NGC in 2022, to form Miles Standish LLC for the development of designated projects, including additional books. Mr. Standish was dedicated to several philanthropic endeavors, including the American Numismatic Association and the Standish Foundation for Children, which targets children’s healthcare needs; his wife, Andrea Mangione Standish, is the founder and president.

As of July 13, information about funeral arrangements was unavailable.