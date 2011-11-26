Middle school student wins TNA coin design contest

The September-October issue of The TNA News, an official publication of the Texas Numismatic Association, revealed the winners of a coin design exercise by members of the Hidalgo Youth Coin Club and Hidalgo Coin Club.

The HYCC selected as the winner a design by Trey Earhart, a 12-year-old student at Cathey Middle School in McAllen. The obverse shows a three-quarters left profile of an American eagle. The reverse depicts an automatic weapon topped by a soldier’s helmet, in front of a grave marker bearing the dates 1776 and 2011, representing all military personnel who have fought and died for freedom. The inscription FREEDOM IS NOT FREE appears around.

The winning design in the adult category came from Donna Burgess from Donna, Texas. The obverse of her design depicts an endangered sea turtle swimming above a coral wreath while the reverse displays mother earth with the inscription around, TAKE ACTION — GET INVOLVED — PROTECT OUR WORLD.

In other news, Gayle K. Pike reports on the U.S. Mint’s Aug. 30, release ceremony in Mississippi for the 2011 Vicksburg National Military Park quarter dollar. Tommy Sawyer writes about hobo nickels.

The journal also offers reports on events involving coin clubs and coin shows throughout Texas.

The TNA’s website can be found at www.tna.org.

Regular members must be at least 18 years of age. An associate member is defined as a member of the immediate family of a regular member. Junior members are those under 18 years of age. Membership benefits include the journal.

Dues levels are $20 annually for regular members and member clubs, $8 for associates and juniors. Life membership costs $300.

Membership applications can be printed off the TNA website.

Mail completed applications to Texas Numismatic Association, Lawrence Herrera (Secretary), 4717 West Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209. ¦