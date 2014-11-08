Nov 24 to 30 auction set for Michigan annual Fall convention

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is the official auctioneer of the Michigan State Numismatic Society. The MSNS Fall Convention & Coin Show is set for Nov. 28 to 30 at the South Campus of Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Mich.

The auction firm will offer U.S. coins and paper money in a special iAuction event in conjunction with the MSNS show from Nov. 24 to 30, 2014. The consignment deadline is Nov. 19. For more information about the auction, visit the auction firm’s website.

Admission to the show is free.

The show will host the American Numismatic Association Road Show, which will bring the ANA Museum's 1804 Draped Bust dollar and 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin. Viewing the two numismatic rarities, valued at more than $5 million.

Free coin value appraisals, two free young numismatist programs, several free educational seminars, a free exhibit program with great awards for participants, and the world’s largest chocolate numismatic collection will be on display.

In addition the show will offer three educational speakers:

Clifford Mishler will discuss what “belonging” means where numismatic organizations are concerned.

Mark Benvenuto will present a program on drawing the line between collecting and hype where Mint State silver dollars are concerned.

Money of the afterlife is the topic of Walter Ostromecki’s presentation.

The MSNS is also sponsoring the ANA Judges Familiarization and Certification Program conducted by ANA chief exhibit judge Joseph Boling. The class is for persons wishing to become a certified ANA exhibits judge. There is no cost to attend, and the public is also welcome to come and learn about the exhibiting and judging process at this lecture. Participants do not have to pre-register. The 90-minute lecture session will be held at the convention at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28. A wrap-up session will be held at approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 following the awards breakfast.

For details, visit the MSNS website or call the society at 734-453-0504.

