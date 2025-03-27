Michigan organizations to host launch event for Innovation dollar

A public release ceremony for the 2025 American Innovation, Michigan dollar is scheduled for April 8 at the Detroit Historical Museum.

The museum is located near Wayne State University at 5401 Woodward Ave, in Detroit.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, with a brief ceremony at 10:30, and a coin exchange to follow.

According to Michigan State Numismatic Society representative Steve Bieda, the public event is being hosted by MotorCities National Heritage Area, the Michigan History Foundation and the Michigan State Numismatic Society.

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The U.S. Mint is working with the hosts to provide coins for the event, which occurs on the same date the circulation quality coins is to be offered on the Mint’s website in 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

“Due to anticipated demand, we are probably limiting the coin exchange to one coin per person, cash only,” Bieda said.

None of the American Innovations dollars struck with a circulation quality finish will be released to the Federal Reserve for general circulation. Struck for numismatic sales only, they are priced at a premium above face value.

The 100-coin canvass bags from output at either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint will retail for $123.50 per bag, while each of a 25-coin roll from either facility is offered at $36.25 each.

Household orders have a limit of 10 for each product option. The American Innovation, Michigan dollar reverse design features a 1930s-era assembly line where a team of auto workers lowers an automobile cab into place.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The common obverse design introduced in 2018 illustrates the Statue of Liberty. The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The gear rendering changes with each annual issue and is assigned to a member of the Mint’s engraving staff.

Bieda served as the State of Michigan's Official Liaison on the Michigan Dollar coin and is a member of MotorCities National Heritage Area, the Michigan History Foundation and the Michigan State Numismatic Society.

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