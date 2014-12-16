Michael Haynes joins Heritage Auctions as CFO

Michael Haynes has joined Heritage Auctions as its Chief Financial Officer. He had previously served as president of Heritage from 1974 to 1990.

“It’s a pleasure to rejoin this team of highly successful senior leaders and category experts at Heritage,” said Haynes. “This team has already demonstrated its ability to grow the size and scope of the company. I believe continuing opportunities for prudent growth abound as we combine our talents and strengths.”

Heritage Co-Chairman James Halperin said, "Michael has an important background in building businesses and related corporate financial systems. We expect that his contribution to the Heritage enterprise will further improve our company's results."

Heritage CEO and Co-Chair Steve Ivy noted that "with the addition of Michael to our senior leadership, Heritage is executing plans for our next level of responsible business expansion.”

Haynes holds a master’s degree in Business and is a Certified Public Accountant. He was also awarded the designation of Masters Professional Director from The American College of Corporate Directors.

Haynes has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading authenticator and grading service for collectible coins, sports cards, autographs and memorabilia.

He’s also been president of A-Mark Precious Metals (now a public company, NASDAQ: AMRK) and, CEO of the privately held American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX).