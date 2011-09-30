Michael F. Moran newest CCAC member

United States Mint officials announced the appointment Sept. 15 of Michael F. Moran to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Moran was recommended to Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky. Moran will serve a four-year term that extends to August 2015.

Moran replaces Michael Brown, whose term expired. Brown, the vice president of public affairs for Barrick Gold Corp. and a former special assistant to former U.S. Mint Director Donna Pope, had been recommended for CCAC membership in 2007 based on the recommendation of Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in his capacity as then-Senate minority leader. Today, Reid is Senate majority leader.

Moran is an award-winning numismatic author, lecturer and researcher. His works include an article about the United States Mint at San Francisco during the great earthquake of 1906, which won the American Numismatic Association’s 2006 Heath Literary Award, and the book Striking Change — The Great Artistic Collaboration of Theodore Roosevelt and Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

Moran is also an active member of the American Numismatic Society.

Moran serves as a managing partner of a major building products supply company in western Colorado. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University.

The CCAC, established by an act of Congress in 2003, advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, congressional gold medals and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Treasury secretary and advises on the events, persons or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

Visit the CCAC website at www.cac.gov for more information about the organization, including member biographies and terms of service. ¦