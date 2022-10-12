Mercanti sculptures offered in PAN show auction

Retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti executed two bas relief plaster sculptures that will be auctioned Oct. 20 in Pittsburgh in behalf of PAN.

Two signed bas relief plaster sculptures by retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti will be offered at auction in Pittsburgh Oct. 20 during the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists Fall Banquet at Lemont Restaurant atop Mt. Washington.

The PAN convention runs Oct. 20 to 22, with the bourse at the Monroeville Convention Center east of Pittsburgh.

One of Mercanti’s plaster sculptures illustrates the first U.S. Mint building in Philadelphia.

The second sculpture captures the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, on horseback.

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Proceeds from the sale of the two plasters will benefit the PAN Living American History Program.

Among the programs during the PAN convention will be PAN’S Lecture Series Oct. 21 featuring author Carl Waltz Jr. presenting “Charles T. Steigerwalt: ANA Hall of Fame Inductee”; numismatist and author Dr. Lawrence C. Korchnak presenting “Seige of Groningen: Birth of the Netherlands”; attorney and numismatist Ron Sirna, founder of the Toned Coin Collectors Society, presenting “Toning: Some Call It Tarnish, We Call It Toning”; numismatist Michael Drabick presenting “Should I Buy Bitcoin or Gold”; and numismatist John Frost, Seated Liberty and Barber coinage expert, delivering “Interesting Varieties on Liberty Seated Coinage.”

The full convention schedule with dates and times can be found on the PAN website, www.PANcoins.org.

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