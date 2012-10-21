Mercanti American Eagles book offered in revised fourth edition

The revised fourth edition of “American Silver Eagles” by John M. Mercanti, former chief engraver of the United States Mint, is now available.

The revised fourth edition of American Silver Eagles by John M. Mercanti, former chief engraver of the United States Mint, is now available from Whitman Publishing.

The fourth edition has 48 pages more than the third edition. According to Whitman, it corrects old information (“in many cases, quite significantly”) with mintage figures and production details released by the Mint in response to a 2020 Freedom of Information Act query. And it updates the pricing, certified-coin populations, and market analyses of the third edition.

More information and historical commentary have been added to the catalog of individual coins and multiple-coin sets, 1986 to 2021. The photographic gallery of Mercanti’s numismatic works is expanded with more illustrations. A new gallery of “What Might Have Been” shows all 39 designs proposed for the 2021 reverse, as reviewed by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. New appendices highlight the numismatic art of designer Emily S. Damstra and sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

