Memorial service set for March 21 for Margo Russell

A memorial service for former Coin World Editor Margo Russell, 95, who died Jan. 26, 2015, will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 in Sidney, Ohio.

The service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Sidney, Ohio.

Mrs. Russell served as editor for 23 of Coin World’s first 25 years of operation, before retiring Feb. 28, 1985. She began her newspaper career in Ohio at the age of 17 at the Sidney Daily News.

To many in the hobby, she was fondly known as the “First Lady of Numismatics.”

Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband, Marion W. Russell, in 1997, whom she married in 1946.

She is survived by daughters Jenny (Michael) Barhorst and Susan Russell; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was conducted Jan. 29.

