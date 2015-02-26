ANA Board to consider site selections for future conventions

The following is a news release from the American Numismatic Association:

The American Numismatic Association Board of Governors will hold an Open Session and Town Hall meeting during the Portland National Money Show, starting at 8:30 a.m (Pacific Standard Time) on Saturday, March 7, in Room F150 at the Oregon Convention Center.

The board will discuss site selection for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 World's Fair of Money conventions. Proposed host cities include Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (Rosemont), Milwaukee, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The board will also discuss site selection for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 National Money Shows. Proposed hosts include Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio and Virginia Beach.

Other agenda items include:

A proposal to change the requirements for Life Members. The proposal would require applicants for life membership to be ANA members for two consecutive years. Currently, the Bylaws require membership for three years before a member can become a Life Member. ?

A proposal to name Jim Fitzgerald the host chair and the Texas Numismatic Association and Dallas Coin Club as the host clubs for the 2016 National Money Show, which will be held March 3-5 in Dallas.

A 15-minute open discussion with the membership conducted by ANA President Walt Ostromecki and Bylaws Committee Chair Doug Andrews to review the impact of potential proposed changes to the election process and terms for the Board of Governors