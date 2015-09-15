US Coins

Meet the designer of 'modern' Liberty design: Something Social

The designer of the "modern" Liberty portrait featured on the 2015 American Liberty, High Relief gold coin spoke about it in a recent interview.

The "modern" Liberty design that appears on the U.S. Mint's gold 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $50 coin has been a hot topic this year. 

Recently, the designer of the new portrait, BYU illustration professor Justin Kunz, discussed his design and what inspired it in a YouTube video from the university. 

"I wanted Liberty to have that sense of strength but also beauty," Kunz said. 

