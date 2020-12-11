Medals celebrate Chinese-American World War II vets

Bronze duplicates of the Chinese American Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal are available in two diameters and metallic compositions.

Collectors can now order bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal awarded to Chinese American Veterans of World War II.

The gold medal itself was formally presented Dec. 9 in a virtual ceremony by the congressional leadership.

The bronze medals are currently available in 1.5-inch and 3-inch diameter sizes priced at $6.95 and $39.95, respectively. Medal prices increase to $20 and $160 on Jan. 1.

The 1.5-inch medal is struck in a composition of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc, while the alloy for the 3-inch bronze duplicate is 90 percent copper and 10 percent zinc.

Both medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, but do not bear the facility’s P Mint mark.

Public Law 115-337 authorized the single Chinese American veterans’ gold medal “in recognition of their dedicated service during World War II.”

The medal’s obverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donna Weaver, was sculpted by now retired U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. Its reverse, also designed by Weaver, was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The obverse features “Chinese American servicemen and a nurse, representing all United States service branches in World War II and highlighting that they fought in every theater with honor.”

The reverse depicts “an Iowa class battleship, an M4 Sherman tank, and a P-40 Warhawk from the Flying Tigers showcased in front of a World War II-era American flag.”

