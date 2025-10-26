Medal wanted for presidential peacekeeping efforts

A congressional gold medal is sought to honor President Donald J. Trump, “in recognition of his extraordinary peacemaking efforts throughout the world and in facilitating the Trump peace agreement to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East,” according to terms of the resolution.

H.R. 5789 was introduced Oct. 17 by Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin.

A separate bill, H.R. 8386, was introduced May 14, 2024, by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, seeking a gold medal to recognize Trump “for his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America’s diplomatic relations during his presidency” in his first term. Luna’s legislation never gained traction for further consideration beyond introduction.

H.R. 5789

According to the text of H.R. 5789:

* In October 2025, President Trump negotiated and secured a historic peace agreement between the State of Israel and Hamas.

* On Aug. 8, 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan and President Trump signed a peace agreement at the White House ending a decades-long war.

* On June 20, 2025, President Trump announced a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, crediting Secretary of State Marco Rubio for helping to bring them together.

* On June 23, 2025, President Trump announced he had negotiated a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

* On May 12, 2025, after U.S. led talks, President Trump announced that India and Pakistan had reached a ceasefire after an intensifying military confrontation.

* On July 28, 2025, leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire after five deadly days of fighting. President Trump leveraged trade deals with the United States to ensure this ceasefire was negotiated and agreed upon.

* On June 15, 2025, President Trump 17 brokered a deal between Egypt and Ethiopia to pause a conflict over the effects of a dam on the Nile River.

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