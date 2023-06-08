Medal sought for Red Cross program workers in Vietnam

Members of the Red Cross Supplemental Recreational Activities Overseas Program, known as the “Donut Dollies” would be recognized collectively with a congressional gold medal for their honorable service during the Vietnam War should proposed legislation be passed by Congress.

H.R. 3592 was introduced May 22 by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. The legislation was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Financial Services, and in addition, to the Committee on House Administration, for a period to be subsequently determined by the speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee.”

“The Donut Dollies served our country bravely during the Vietnam War, entering combat zones and facing similar dangers to those in active duty to provide our troops with much needed reprieve from war,” according to Sherrill. “These women’s efforts were critical at a time where morale and public opinion over the Vietnam War were low.

“Throughout American history, women have played a critical role in our national defense, but too often their service goes unrecognized.

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“I am proud to introduce this legislation to ensure the Donut Dollies receive the distinction they have earned with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

“Donut Dollies” refers to “the 627 women who risked their lives to support troops on the front lines of the Vietnam War,” fearless women who traveled over 2 million miles across Vietnam, by helicopter, truck, and jeep, to improve the morale of front line service members. Sherrill originally introduced the Donut Dollies Congressional Gold Medal bill as H.R. 8978 on Sept. 22, 2022, but the bill failed to gain the necessary traction to be reported out of the House Financial Services Committee for consideration.

The Donut Dollies served in Vietnam at service centers, field bases and forward locations from 1965 through 1973.

According to a press release issued by Sherill, three Donut Dollies lost their lives while serving in Vietnam.

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