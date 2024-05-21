Medal sought for activist and sports star Billie Jean King

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: May 21, 2024, 10 AM
Billie Jean King was a leader in the campaign to bring an end to gender-based discrimination.

Image courtesy of Wikipedia Commons.

Proposed legislation was passed in the U.S. Senate May 7 seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize retired tennis professional and women’s rights activist Billie Jean King for “her courageous and groundbreaking leadership in advancing equal rights for women in athletics, education and society.

The bill, S. 2861, was introduced Sept. 20, 2023, by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

King was instrumental in the 1972 passage of Title IX federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The bill will be considered in the House.

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