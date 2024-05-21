Medal sought for activist and sports star Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King was a leader in the campaign to bring an end to gender-based discrimination.

Proposed legislation was passed in the U.S. Senate May 7 seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize retired tennis professional and women’s rights activist Billie Jean King for “her courageous and groundbreaking leadership in advancing equal rights for women in athletics, education and society.

The bill, S. 2861, was introduced Sept. 20, 2023, by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

King was instrumental in the 1972 passage of Title IX federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The bill will be considered in the House.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.