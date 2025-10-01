Medal presented to Harlem Hellfighters fighting unit

The congressional leadership posthumously presented a congressional gold medal to recognize the members of the Harlem Hellfighters, the all African American U.S. Army fighting unit of World War I on Sept. 3.

Authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-38 [https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-117publ38/pdf/PLAW-117publ38.pdf], signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 25, 2021, the law recognizes the exploits of the 15th New York National Guard, 369th Infantry Regiment, commonly known as the “Harlem Hellfighters,” in recognition of their bravery and outstanding service during World War I.

The Harlem Hellfighters were an African American infantry unit that spent more time in combat during WWI than any other American unit.

The 369th was the first regiment of African Americans to deploy overseas during World War I and spent 191 days on the front line in World War I, more than any other American regimental sized unit.

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The 369th never lost a foot of ground nor had a man taken prisoner, despite suffering a high number of casualties.

Due to policies in the U.S. Army that kept African American soldiers segregated from white units, the Harlem Hellfighters were assigned to the French Army during the conflict and spent more time in the trenches than any other American unit.

Despite their courage, sacrifice, and dedication to their country, they returned home to face racism and segregation from their fellow countrymen.

Designs, sales

Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal are currently available from the U.S. Mint for $20 for the 1.5-inch Matte Fiunish version and $160 for the Matte Finish 3-inch version.

The 1.5-inch version is composed of a homogenous alloy of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc. The 3-inch version is composed of 90 percent copper and 10 percent zinc.

Both versions are produced with a plain edge. Both versions are struck at the Philadelphia Mint without the facility’s P Mint mark.The medals’ obverse and reverse were designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Justin Kunz, with the obverse sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill and the reverse by Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The obverse design depicts three uniformed WWI American infantrymen from the 369th Regiment. The inscriptions are HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS, 15TH NEW YORK NATIONAL GUARD, and U.S. ARMY 369TH INFANTRY REGIMENT.

The reverse design illustrates a commemorative crest assembled from elements significant to the 369th Infantry Regiment: a coiled rattlesnake insignia, the American and French flags, the Croix de Guerre, a French Berthier rifle, and a tenor saxophone. The inscriptions are 2021 and ACT OF CONGRESS.

After presentation, the gold medal, according to the authorizing legislation, “shall be given to the Smithsonian Institution, where it will be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

“It is the sense of Congress that the Smithsonian Institution should make the gold medal awarded pursuant to this Act available for display elsewhere, particularly at other locations associated with the Harlem Hellfighters.”

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