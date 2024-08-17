Medal presented at closing ceremonies of Olympic Games

A 3-inch silver Handover medal was presented to the mayor of Paris by the mayor of Los Angeles during the closing ceremonies Aug. 11 for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

During closing ceremonies Aug. 11 in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass presented an official silver handover medal struck by the United States Mint to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, in a tradition that honors the past while looking to the future.

A handover medal bearing the same 2024 obverse and a reverse modified for the Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 Paris Paralympic Games will be presented on the closing of those games Sept. 8.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics July 14 to July 30, 2028. The city last hosted the Summer Games in 1984.

During closing ceremonies, mayors of the host cities of the closing and upcoming Olympic Games traditionally join International Olympic Committee officials on stage, and the flag of the games is lowered and passed from one mayor to the other in symbol of the handover of the Games.

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Each host city has historically also provided an official gift, typically a coin or medallion, to serve as an expression of goodwill between nations.

The handover medal recognizes the official hand-off of the Games and celebrates the two host cities and their countries.

“We are proud to have a creative role in celebrating the unique status of the Olympic Games,” said U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “The LA28 Handover Medallion salutes the remarkable achievement of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, while at the same time represents the excitement of the United States hosting the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.”

The 2024 .999 fine silver medals share a common obverse designed and sculpted by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Joseph F. Menna, with the two different reverses both designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The designs recognize the art and culture inspired by this year’s host city, Paris, and the future host city of the next Olympiad, Los Angeles.

The obverse design features a stylized depiction of the Winged Victory of Samothrace alongside the inscriptions PARIS 2024 and LOS ANGELES 2028, in Art Deco and Graffiti Arts style, respectively.

The reverse design depicts the Arc de Triomphe in the foreground with the Los Angeles Coliseum centered in the background, a visual representation of the games transitioning from Paris to Los Angeles.

On the Olympic Games medal, centered above the Coliseum is the LA28 Olympic Handover emblem. The emblem incorporates the French flag as the left upright of the A and the American flag as the right upright.

On the Paralympics Handover medal’s reverse, a modified LA28 emblem appears above the Paralympics’ three flags.

Additional silver duplicate medals were authorized for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties for presentation to dignitaries.

No additional medals in any composition were produced by the U.S. Mint for public sale.

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