Medal of Honor commemoratives on sale

The Uncirculated gold $5 half eagle has recorded the lowest sales thus far among the 2011 Medal of Honor commemorative coins.

Collectors have until 5 p.m. Eastern Time March 28 to order from the U.S. Mint the Proof and Uncirculated 2011 Medal of Honor gold $5 half eagles and silver dollars at introductory prices.

After the introductory period, the price of each coin option will rise by $5. The coins went on sale Feb. 25.

Through March 13, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 12,758 of the half eagles (9,202 Proof pieces and 3,556 Uncirculated coins) and 79,396 of the silver dollars (56,134 Proof dollars and 23,262 Uncirculated versions).

The maximum authorization under Public Law 111-91, the Medal of Honor Commemorative Coin Act of 2009, is 100,000 of the half eagles combined in Proof and Uncirculated and 500,000 silver dollars in Proof and Uncirculated.

Pricing for the 2011 Medal of Honor commemoratives, with the introductory price listed first, followed by the regular price is:

? Proof gold $5 half eagle, $449.95, $454.95

? Uncirculated half eagle, $439.95, $444.95

? Proof silver dollar, $54.95, $59.95

? Uncirculated silver dollar, $49.95, $54.95

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at (800) 872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling (888) 321-6468. All domestic orders will be assessed a $4.95 fee to cover shipping and handling costs.

Surcharges from the sale of each coin — $35 for each half eagle and $10 for each silver dollar — are authorized to be paid, once the Mint recovers its production costs, to the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation to help finance its educational, scholarship and outreach programs. ¦