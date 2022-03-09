Medal legislation presented for Civil War service
- Published: Mar 9, 2022, 11 AM
Legislation introduced Feb. 22 seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize collectively, for their bravery and outstanding service, the African Americans who served with Union forces during the American Civil War
After H.R. 6816 was introduced in the House by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-District of Columbia, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.
During the Civil War, approximately 200,000 African American men served in the Union Army, and another 19,000 were in the Union Navy.
Although African American women were not allowed to formally enlist, thousands served as nurses, cooks, spies and scouts for Union military forces.
The Second Confiscation Act of July 17, 1862, and the Military Act of the same date were the first official authorizations to grant African American men the right to serve in the Union Army.
Jan. 1, 1863, the effective date of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, the Union Army was ordered to receive African American men as soldiers.
On May 22, 1863, the U.S. War Department established the Bureau of Colored Troops (USCT) for the recruitment and organization of Union troops comprised of African American men.
The military units were still segregated. Eighteen USCT soldiers and eight sailors were awarded the Medal of Honor.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Mar 8, 2022, 2 PM
NHL’s Jaromir Jagr gets special birthday note
-
US Coins Mar 7, 2022, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Draped Bust dime offers rare variety
-
Paper Money Mar 7, 2022, 1 PM
Note design contest for excellence results in two-way tie
-
US Coins Mar 7, 2022, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for March 7, 2022: A surprise sellout