Medal legislation awaits Biden’s signature

A monument stands at Buffalo Soldier Military Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to honor members of the “Six Triple Eight” for their service in WWII.

All that remains is President Biden’s signature for legislation to mandate a congressional gold medal to recognize “the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (commonly known as the Six Triple Eight) in recognition of their pioneering military service, devotion to duty, and contributions to increase the morale of personnel stationed in the European theater of operations during World War II.”

S. 321, the “Six Triple Eight” Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021, passed in the House on Feb. 28. The Senate passed the legislation by unanimous consent on April 29, 2021.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the legislation on Feb. 12, 2021.

The “Six Triple Eight” was a division of the Women’s Army Corps.

Once the medal is presented on behalf of the congressional leadership, the gold medal is to be delivered to the National Numismatic Collection in the National Museum of American History for display and research.

The Mint will likely strike and issue for public sale bronze duplicates of the gold medal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter