Medal legislation awaits Biden’s signature
- Published: Mar 3, 2022, 5 PM
All that remains is President Biden’s signature for legislation to mandate a congressional gold medal to recognize “the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (commonly known as the Six Triple Eight) in recognition of their pioneering military service, devotion to duty, and contributions to increase the morale of personnel stationed in the European theater of operations during World War II.”
S. 321, the “Six Triple Eight” Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021, passed in the House on Feb. 28. The Senate passed the legislation by unanimous consent on April 29, 2021.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the legislation on Feb. 12, 2021.
The “Six Triple Eight” was a division of the Women’s Army Corps.
Once the medal is presented on behalf of the congressional leadership, the gold medal is to be delivered to the National Numismatic Collection in the National Museum of American History for display and research.
The Mint will likely strike and issue for public sale bronze duplicates of the gold medal.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Mar 3, 2022, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Entry-level Proof 1901 $2.50 gold coin
-
US Coins Mar 3, 2022, 3 PM
Battle of Cowpens replacement gold medal found
-
US Coins Mar 2, 2022, 2 PM
Gold $3 coins focus of upcoming Huberman Collection sale
-
US Coins Mar 1, 2022, 3 PM
NNP Symposium is set for April 8 to 10