Medal bill to honor hostages awaits Biden’s signature

A congressional gold medal to recognize Americans taken hostage by Iranian radicals in 1979 is imminent.

Legislation seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize the more than 50 Americans taken hostage in Iran in 1979 by radicals, most held captive for more than a year, before a negotiated release was approved by Congress and awaits the signature of President Biden.

S. 2607 was passed by the Senate by unanimous consent Dec. 6 and by the House of Representatives by voice vote Dec. 14 before moving to the White House.

S. 2607 was originally introduced in the Senate Aug. 4, 2021, by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

When it becomes a law, designers with the Artistic Infusion Program and members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff will be directed to create designs, for the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to consider for final approval by the Treasury secretary.

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The secretary has the authority to also direct the U.S. Mint to strike for sale to the public 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicate medals, sizes that currently retail for $20 and $160, respectively.

The captives were taken hostage in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979, by Iranian students who supported the country’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Subjected to physical and psychological torture, the captives were held for 444 days in the incident that has become known as the Iran Hostage Crisis. The hostages were released Jan. 20, 1981.

Thirty-nine of the hostages are still living.

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