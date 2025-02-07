Measures from past sessions return in new Congress
- Published: Feb 7, 2025, 3 PM
Two proposed bills seeking congressional gold medals were re-introduced Jan. 28, 2025, in the House chamber of the current 119th Congress after previous submissions were never reported out of the committee where they were forwarded upon introduction.
H.R. 819, re-introduced by Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Washington, seeks a congressional gold medal to honor “Colonel Young Oak Kim in recognition of his extraordinary heroism, leadership, and humanitarianism.”
Strickland originally introduced the legislation on Jan. 27, 2023, as H.R. 611.
Kim, a Korean American, was assigned as an officer with the U.S. Army’s 100th Infantry Battalion. His most notable feat occurred at the Battle of Anzio.
In broad daylight, Kim volunteered to capture German soldiers for intelligence information. He and another soldier crawled more than 600 yards located directly under German observation posts with no cover. They captured two prisoners and obtained information that significantly contributed to the fall of Rome.
For his actions, Kim received the Distinguished Service Cross from the United States and the Military Valor Cross, Italy’s highest military decoration.
Kim returned to the battlefield during the Korean War, as commander of the First Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment with the United Nations Forces’ last drive into Korea.
H.R. 763, re-introduced by Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann, R-Tennessee, would collectively award James J. Andrews and William H. Campbell “in recognition of their extraordinary bravery and steadfast devotion to the Nation during the Civil War as the only civilian members of Andrews’ Raiders, who launched a daring military raid that became known as the ‘Great Locomotive Chase.’ ”
Fleischmann introduced his original bill Aug. 8, 2024.
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