MCA annual medal for 2024 features nature theme

Louisa Sanders designed “The Collector’s Garden” which is the 2024 annual medal for the Medal Collectors of America. The obverse is shown on the right.

The Medal Collectors of America have released the 2024 annual medal. This year’s presentation is called “The Collector’s Garden”, which showcases the work of artist Louisa Sanders.

Sanders explains the work, “The bee is a collector of pollen, as well as the producer of honey. Without the bees’ contribution to the garden, many flowers would not blossom, and fruit would not grow. There exists a determined and inevitable symbiosis.

“The obverse illustrates a swarm of bees collecting pollen from a garden of elegant flowers. I chose each of the flowers because of their meaning according to Victorian Floriography. Zinnias, for example, symbolize everlasting friendship. Apple blossoms indicate preference, daisy references youth, pansy means ‘you occupy my thoughts’, and so on. Combined, these flowers create a bouquet that indicates friendship and new beginnings.”

The reverse depicts a noble bee in the honeycomb matrix of his hive with the MCA 2024 inscription and a bough of cheerful apple blossoms. “I feel that this iconography represents the medal collectors and some of their contributions to the field of medallic art by way of both preservation and enabling new growth,” said Sanders.

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Sanders is a native of Rochester, NY and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Cleveland Institute of Art. She is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts from Alfred University. She has taught glass working and foundry arts at The Crucible in Oakland, California for 18 years.

The three-inch bronze medal is limited to 50 pieces and is available for $200. To order, visit https://www.medalcollectors.org/membership/medals.

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