May medal ceremony set for Merrill’s Marauders
- Published: May 21, 2022, 12 PM
Plans were being settled May 12 for the May 25 presentation by the congressional leadership of a congressional gold medal to recognize the World War II exploits in the jungles of Burma by Merrill’s Marauders.
The Merrill’s Marauders Congressional Gold Medal Act, Public Law 116-170, was enacted Oct. 17, 2020, with the signature of President Trump.
Officially designated as the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) with the code name “Galahad,’’ the U.S. Army unit was subsequently nicknamed Merrill’s Marauders in reference to its commander, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill.
The Marauders were tasked with engaging the enemy on a long-range mission into Japanese-occupied Burma, the present day Myanmar, and capturing the town of Myitkyina and the nearby airstrip.
The Marauders began their approximately 1,000-mile trek in February 1944, on foot into the Burmese jungles without artillery, carrying their supplies during their five-month missions on their own backs or the pack saddles of mules.
During the mission, the Marauders fought through five major and 30 minor engagements.
They were hampered with hunger and disease, compounded by inadequate aerial resupply drops.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the discretion to authorize the production by the U.S. Mint of 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal for sale to the public.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 20, 2022, 2 PM
Jessica Berkman named Legend president
-
World Coins May 20, 2022, 1 PM
Pobjoy celebrates Lincoln Memorial centennial in 2022
-
US Coins May 20, 2022, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Concerning coverage
-
US Coins May 20, 2022, 12 PM
Senate passes 2024 Greatest Generation three-coin measure