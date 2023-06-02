May events surround launch of Kanaka‘ole quarter

The U.S. Mint handed out 2023 American Women quarter boards to those attending May 5 and 6 events in Hilo, Hawaii.

The more than 1,200 people who attended U.S. Mint activities May 5 and 6 in Hilo, Hawaii, each received an Uncirculated circulation quality 2023-D American Women, Edith Kanaka‘ole quarter dollar inserted into a collectible full-color coin board.

The coin boards include slots to hold examples of all five 2023 American Women quarter dollars. Collectors may order up to two of the coin boards free of charge from the Mint. Examples of empty 2022 quarter dollar coin board are also available free from the Mint.

The Hawaii events were made possible through the Mint’s partnership with the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation; University of Hawai’i at Hilo; Hawai’i Community College; and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

The E Ho Mai Ka ‘Ike (granting the wisdom) Keaukaha Community School Event, on the grounds of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation (Pa Hoaka, Keaukaha, Hilo) held on May 5, by invitation only, was attended by 120 students who participated in workshops to learn of Edith Kanaka‘ole’s legacy. Included in the student workshops were opportunities to design their own versions of a Edith Kanaka‘ole quarter dollar.

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The May 6 event, attended by a crowd of 1,100 people at the Performing Arts Center and Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall, both on the campus of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

U.S. Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally, addressing the crowd, said, “Recognizing and honoring women on our Nation’s coinage is vital, because our coins tell the American story, reflecting who we are, and what matters to us. As we are gathered here today as a part of the Ho`okupu, or ceremonial gift-giving as a sign of honor and respect, our new quarter is a way for our nation to recognize Edith Kanaka‘ole and share her legacy.”

Edith Kanaka‘ole was an indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, and a custodian of native culture, traditions, and the natural land.

McNally stopped on her flight back to Washington, D.C., to strike a Proof 2023-S Kanaka‘ole silver quarter dollar at the San Francisco Mint.

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