May 12 sales open for Ike dollar and Spouse medal set

The following is from a U.S. Mint news release outlining details for the May 12 opening of sales for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential $1 and First Spouse medal set:

The 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – Dwight D. Eisenhower (product code JP6) will go on sale on May 12 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The set includes one uncirculated Eisenhower Presidential $1 coin and one bronze medal with the same likeness of first lady Mamie Eisenhower that appears on the First Spouse gold coin struck in her honor. The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of President and Mrs. Eisenhower. Historical information is printed on the back. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – Dwight D. Eisenhower is priced at $9.95. Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/presidentialdollar-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.

Please visit the United States Mint website for information on our shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Information about the Presidential $1 Coin Program is available at http://www.usmint.gov/mint_programs/$1coin/.

To subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements, visit http://www.usmint.gov/email/?action=EmailUpdates.