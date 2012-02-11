Masterpiece Investment Corp. offering silver bars, rounds

Masterpiece Investment Corp. has added a bullion division to its company and is preparing to issue silver bullion pieces with an artistic twist.

The new Bullion Division will enable collectors to own pure silver in the form of art from the sculptor and painter Lorenzo Ghiglieri.

The Bullion Division of Masterpiece Investment Corp. is offering two product lines for collectors to purchase.

The first, a 100-ounce .999 fine silver bar, will be limited to 1,000 pieces struck; each bar is struck on the bottom right-hand corner with its edition number. The silver bar is emblazed with an image of Ghiglieri’s sculpture The Powerful Exchange, a long-standing financial symbol of a bull rivaling a bear.

Each bar includes a certified letter from the Sunshine Mint of Coeur d’ Aline, Idaho, certifying the bar’s weight and purity.

The price for each bar is based on the current silver spot price and has a premium of $18 per ounce, or $1,800, per bar.

The second product line offered by the firm is the “North American Wildlife Series,” which features a set of seven, 1-ounce .999 fine silver rounds. Each round features one of Ghiglieri’s North American wildlife pieces. A total of 10,000 of each round will be produced.

Each round is available separately for $775 or in sets of three for $2,115 or seven for $4,550. Custom collector boxes included with each round purchase for a single round, set of three or set of seven.

A promotional 50 percent discount will be offered for the first 10 percent of each medal series and set (the first 100 rounds of each set).

The rounds are available for purchase beginning in April and pre-orders are now being taken. Priority will be given to existing customers.

To order the products or to receive more information, write to Masterpiece Investment Corp. at 27929 SW 95th Ave., Suite 601, Wilsonville, OR 97070, telephone the firm at 503-685-9878, fax the firm at 503-685-9838 or visit the company website at www.mpibullion.com. ¦