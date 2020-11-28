US Coins

Maryland American Innovation dollars go on sale Dec. 14

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 28, 2020, 10 AM
Collectors waiting to obtain circulation-quality 2020 American Innovation, Maryland dollars in bags and rolls do not have much longer to wait. The Mint puts the numismatic product on sale beginning Dec. 14.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint

Collectors waiting to obtain circulation-quality 2020 American Innovation, Maryland dollars in bags and rolls do not have much longer to wait. The United States Mint begins offering the numismatic product for sale beginning Dec. 14. The products were originally set for release Nov. 23.

The Mint will offer the coins in 25-coin rolls for $34.50 per roll, and in 100-coin bags for $117.50. The coins for each product option are either from the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint. The reverse of the coins was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. His design depicts the Hubble Space Telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars.

