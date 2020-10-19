Maryland American Innovation dollar available in bags, rolls on Nov. 23

The American Innovation, Maryland, $1 coin is the third of four coins issued for the series in 2020.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 American Innovation dollars celebrating Maryland will go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 23.

The third of four such issues for calendar year 2020 will be offered in 25-coin rolls from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for $34.50 and 100-coin Mint-sewn bags from either Mint for $117.50.

The reverse of the American Innovation dollar was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. Menna’s design pays homage to the Hubble Space Telescope. The Hubble Mission operations team operates from the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars.

