Marshals Service commemorative coins on sale January 29

The Uncirculated version of the copper-nickel clad half dollar, shown, is struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark. The Proof version is struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. Shown is the Proof.

The gold $5 half eagles are struck at the West Point Mint and will bear the W Mint mark. Shown is the Proof version.

The three-coin U.S. Marshals Service Proof coin set is limited to a maximum release of 15,000 sets.

The U.S. Mint will open sales at noon Eastern Time Jan. 29 for the three-coin 2015 United States Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coin program.

Among the products to be offered is the three-coin Proof set limited to 15,000 sets. The set contains Proof versions of the gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark; the silver dollars at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark; the Proof half dollar at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark; and the Uncirculated half dollar at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

The Mint has revealed pricing for the Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars. The gold coins and the three-coin Proof set containing a gold Proof will be priced closer to their release date because of the frequent changes in the price of gold.

Introductory, regular pricing

The pricing information released includes introductory prices and regular prices. An introductory price is traditionally in effect for 30 dates from the launch date of a commemorative coin program, after which the regular price is charged.

Prices for the United States Marshals Service silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars, with the introductory price listed first, followed by the regular price, are:

??Single Proof silver dollar, $46.95/$51.95.

??Single Uncirculated silver dollar, $43.95/$48.95.

??Single clad Proof half dollar, $14.95/$18.95.

??Single clad Uncirculated half dollar, $13.95/$17.95.

Check out Coin World's previous coverage and information about Marshals Service coins that were sold early.

The 2015 pricing is less than prices charged for the silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars from the 2013 5-Star Generals three-coin program and the three-coin 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame coin program.

When prices are released for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W gold $5 half eagles, they will be determined according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals posted on the U.S. Mint website. Look for a link to the Mint’s pricing range table through the FAQs page at the Mint’s new website here.

Designs, mintages

The $5 gold coin is limited to a maximum production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 100,000 coins.

The obverse depicts the U.S. Marshals Service star superimposed on a mountain range, evoking a western landscape. The reverse depicts an eagle holding a draped American flag. On the eagle's breast is a shield with the inscription U.S. MARSHAL. Inscriptions include JUSTICE INTEGRITY SERVICE.

The silver dollar is limited to a maximum production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 500,000 coins.

The obverse depicts the U.S. Marshals Service star and the silhouettes of deputies on horseback pursuing an unseen fugitive, symbolizing a famous posse so prevalent in the Old West. The reverse depicts a frontier U.S. Marshal leaning against a post, holding a “Wanted” poster with the inscription WANTED IN FT. SMITH. Additional inscriptions include JUSTICE INTEGRITY SERVICE.

The copper-nickel clad half dollar is limited to a maximum production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 750,000 coins.

The obverse depicts an Old West U.S. Marshal and a horse in the upper left and a modern female U.S. Marshal wearing tactical gear in the lower right. The reverse depicts Lady Justice holding the scale of justice in her left hand and the U.S. Marshals Service star in her right. Next to Lady Justice is a copy of the U.S. Constitution, a stack of school books, handcuffs and a whiskey jug, objects symbolizing well-known areas of responsibility in the history of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals coins may be ordered online or by telephone at 800-872-6468.

