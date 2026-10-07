Market watch

Last week we described a split in the market. Modern bullion-linked coins pulled back, and classic numismatic coinage barely moved. This week’s numbers add a wrinkle, and we think they make the picture clearer. As always, what follows is our interpretation of the numbers, not investment guidance.

Still quiet overall

The broad pattern hasn’t changed. Of the tens of thousands of price points we track, only about 3.6% changed from last week. Of the 4,144 that moved, 3,501 went down and 643 went up. Most of the market is still being repriced only when trading justifies it.

Modern bullion coins sat still

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Retry

The first surprise came from the categories that led last week’s pullback. They didn’t move at all. Only one of the 6,671 American Eagle price points changed. The America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars, American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins and modern gold commemorative coin and Mint initiative coin listings didn’t change once. One reading is that those coins already took their adjustment last week, and nothing new has pushed them since.

The exception was the American Eagle palladium $25 coin. Pricing for its 2017 to 2020 issues fell in every grade, most of them by 12% to 30%. The tie to metal is the same as for gold and silver, but palladium is a much more volatile market, so the drop was sharper.

Classic gold takes its turn

Nearly all of this week’s declines were in pre-1933 gold. Of the 3,501 price points that fell, 3,380 were classic gold coins. More than half of the Saint-Gaudens double eagle listings moved down, and Coronet Liberty Head double eagles, eagles and half eagles and Indian Head gold coins followed. The declines were small and consistent, mostly about 1%.

That may look like it contradicts last week’s finding, but we don’t think it does. The decline landed almost entirely on the lower-priced end of each series: the common-date coins whose value sits close to their gold content. Within that group, 53% of price points moved, every one of them down, with a median change of about 1.2%. Above that price level, about 1% of listings changed, and slightly more of those went up than down. Proof gold coins, the most premium-driven part of the classic gold market, didn’t record a single change.

The same pattern showed up in silver on a smaller scale. The Morgan dollars that fell were almost all common dates priced around $65 to $130. Most of the ones that rose were scarcer, higher-premium dates.

This time, grade did matter, but for a reason

Last week, grade tier made little difference. This week the gradient was clear in classic gold. About 27% of circulated price points moved, compared with 17% at Mint State 60 to MS-64, 5% at MS-65 and MS-66, and 2% at MS-67 and above. We doubt condition itself is the cause. Lower grades of common-date gold are simply the coins priced closest to melt value. Grade is standing in for how much of a coin’s price is metal and how much is collector premium.

Collector demand kept working in the background

Most of the upward moves came from early copper and classic silver, well away from the bullion story. Seated Liberty quarter dollars had 113 increases and five decreases. Large cents had 92 increases and nine decreases, Capped Bust quarter dollars 36 and two, and Indian Head cents, 42 and one. Flying Eagle cents moved almost entirely up. The largest single jumps were in the 1856 Proof $3 gold piece, up roughly 30% to 60% depending on grade. That kind of move reflects specific collector demand for specific coins.

What we take from this

This week sharpens last week’s conclusion. The dividing line isn’t modern versus classic. It’s how much of a coin’s price comes from its metal and how much comes from everything else. Where metal dominates, prices follow the metals market. That covers American Eagle gold coins last week and the palladium ones this week, and common-date classic gold and bullion-grade Morgan dollars now. Where rarity, condition and collector interest dominate, prices move on their own schedule, and this week they edged up. Classic gold was never immune to metals pricing. Its collector premium cushions it, and the thinner that cushion, the more a coin behaves like bullion. Other analysts might read the timing differently, for example as a lag in how classic gold gets repriced, and we’d be curious to hear that case.