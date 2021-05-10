Market Analysis: X marks the spot on 1870-CC dollar
- Published: May 10, 2021, 8 AM
This 1870-CC Seated Liberty silver dollar has a lot going for it. In its March 22 auction, Stack’s Bowers observed, “Pleasing silver-gray patina with warmer olive-russet at the borders.”
A bit of luster remains in the protected areas. Graded Extremely Fine Details, Graffiti, by Professional Coin Grading Service, the qualifier is due to an X-shaped form carved in the reverse field under the eagle’s head, “but otherwise there are no singularly mentionable marks on either side,” the cataloger points out.
Specialist Rusty Goe believes the traditionally stated mintage of 11,758 pieces is overstated, and today perhaps 700 1870-CC Seated Liberty dollars remain, most in well-worn grades. The damage on the reverse made this one affordable and it realized $2,880, about the same price as a nice Very Fine example might bring.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 10, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for May 10, 2021: What to call them
-
World Coins May 8, 2021, 4 PM
Pobjoy issues limited mintage silver flamingo bullion coin
-
US Coins May 8, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: The lure of the Carson City Mint
-
US Coins May 8, 2021, 2 PM
April American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins sales down