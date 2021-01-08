Market Analysis: Wrong planchet strike easily understood error

Coins struck on planchets intended for another denomination are popular with collectors because the error type doesn’t require a lot of explanation for non-collectors to appreciate it.

Heritage presented an online auction of error coins on Dec. 15 that realized $168,533, with “off-metal” coins being some of the highlights.

A Proof 1969-S Lincoln cent struck on a copper-nickel clad planchet intended for a dime is perfectly centered. The closeness in size of the dime and cent planchets makes it look like an intentional pattern striking rather than an error.

One sees how, potentially, this could have made it into a five-coin 1969-S Proof set in the cent slot, though the Proof 63 grade from Professional Coin Grading Service suggests a bit of handling. The coin realized $5,520. Errors on Proof coins are especially rare because in 1969, Proof pieces were only available as part of annual Proof sets, which had strict quality controls.

