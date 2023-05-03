Market Analysis: Wild color on ‘brown’ cents

This 1898 Indian Head cent didn't have enough Mint color to warrant a "red" designation, so was graded Proof 65 "brown" by PCGS. It also carries an Eagle Eye Photo Seal, and sold April 3 for $1,260.

A touch of original Mint color earned this coin its PCGS grade of Proof 64 red and brown, but the "brown" is more like extravagant lime green, magenta and amethyst. Also carrying an Eagle Eye Photo Seal, the coin realized $1,320 on April 3, roughly four times what a typical example in this grade might sell for.

An 1880 Indian Head cent graded PCGS Proof 64 red and brown with wild lime green toning sold for $1,320 while an 1898 cent in PCGS Proof 65 brown with vibrant purple color realized $1,260 on April 3.

Heritage hosted an online showcase auction on April 3 with the common theme of attractive toning. Among the 175 lots were two colorful Proof Indian Head cents.

An 1880 Indian Head cent graded Proof 64 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service featured an Eagle Eye Photo Seal and extravagant lime green, magenta and orange color along with a few grade-limiting carbon spots. The $1,320 it realized was roughly four times what a typical example in this grade would bring.

A few lots later saw an 1898 Indian Head cent graded Proof 65 brown by PCGS, also with an Eagle Eye Photo Seal, sell for $1,260. This cent did not have the requisite amount of original Mint red color to allow for an “RB” designation, but instead had deep amethyst, emerald and aqua colors that excited bidders.

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