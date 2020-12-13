Market Analysis: Where’s the San Francisco ‘S’ on this dime?
- Published: Dec 13, 2020, 11 AM
A standout among the modern issues in Legend's Regency Auction 42 in Las Vegas Dec. 3 was the sole example of the 1968-S Roosevelt, No S dime with an Ultra Cameo or Deep Cameo designation.
The Numismatic Guaranty Corp. certified Proof 68 Ultra Cameo dime missing the San Francisco Assay Office’s S Mint mark sold for $47,000. During this time working dies for all Mint facilities were produced at the Philadelphia Mint. Apparently a die intended for use at the Philadelphia Mint, which used no Mint mark at the time, was sent to the San Francisco facility.
The U.S. Mint did not produce Proof sets in 1965 to 1967, resuming production in 1968, and some of those sets included dimes struck at the San Francisco facility without the Mint mark typically seen on Proof 1968-S dimes. The mistake seems to have been caught early, and today a few dozen survive. Scott Schechter and Jeff Garrett rank the issue as number seven in the third edition of their book 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins.
Legend said, “Truly an amazing example with bold, deep, highly reflective mirrors that glimmer and beam from the fields,” adding, “The devices stand out boldly in full, frosted relief, defining the Ultra Cameo designation.”
