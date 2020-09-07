Market Analysis: Where’s the D on this 1922 Lincoln cent?

Because no Philadelphia Mint cents were struck in 1922, collectors value the 1922-D Lincoln, Missing D cent with the Strong Reverse from Die Pair 2, where the Denver Mint mark is almost totally absent. This 1922 “No D” cent graded MS-64 brown with a green CAC sticker realized $47,000 on Aug. 27.

The absence of 1922 Lincoln cents struck at the Philadelphia Mint led to demand for the 1922-D Lincoln, Missing D cent with the Strong Reverse from Die Pair 2, as a substitute for subsequent generations of collectors. Often called the “No D” 1922 cent, these were struck at the Denver Mint.

Q. David Bowers wrote in his Guide Book of Lincoln Cents, “When the dies were first used they produced regular 1922-D cents. Then, they weakened as the die became worn from extensive use. It is thought that the D was completely ground off of one die — that being from pair No. 2 — when it was relapped or resurfaced to reduce surface roughness and extend its life. Cents of 1922-D struck without a mintmark always have a very weakly detailed obverse in other areas as well. The reverse can range from weak to fairly sharp, depending upon the die.”

Die Pair No. 2, where the missing Mint mark obverse is paired with a bold reverse, is most desirable.

At Legend Rare Coin Auctions' Aug. 27 Regency Auction 40 in Las Vegas, Legend offered one graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64 brown with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The coin sold for $47,000, with Legend exclaiming, “High-end everything! The quality is all there and then some! The surfaces are ultra clean and overall are totally blemish, spot, and problem-free,” adding that there’s a touch of Mint red color around the devices on otherwise rich, chocolate brown surfaces.

