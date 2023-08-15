Market Analysis: When a white cent didn't seem odd

When it comes to errors, coins struck on the wrong planchet are pretty self-explanatory. They are the result of the wrong planchet being fed into a set of dies, resulting in what’s also, when appropriate, called an “off-metal” strike.

Some can a little be tricky to detect, like a 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a planchet intended for a Winged Liberty Head silver dime. The U.S. Mint used a zinc-coated steel planchet for cents only in 1943, so the resulting silver color seen on the error is not too far from the color of the year’s regular issue cent.

However, the smaller diameter of the dime planchet and the silver content identifies it as an error.

While not as famous as the 1943 Lincoln cents struck on bronze cent planchets, it remains a coveted error type. Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered one graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $3,600 on June 14.

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