Market Analysis: Well-traveled 1901 quarter dollar can't find stable home

The profiled 1901 Barber quarter dollar, graded Proof 68 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, is extremely well-traveled, having traded at auction at least nine times since 2005.

It sold for $7,800 at a Dec. 13, 2018, Heritage auction where its long auction history at eight previous Heritage auctions was recorded as follows: Ex: Central States Signature (5/2005), lot 6971, which brought $5,750; Dallas Signature (12/2005), lot 679, which garnered $6,325; Long Beach Signature (2/2008), lot 468, which realized $6,900; Oliver Collection/Chicago Signature (8/2011), lot 7120, which obtained $10,350; Pittsburgh Signature (10/2011), lot 3652, which sold for $10,063; Rosemont Signature (8/2013), lot 3788, which realized $8,518.75; ANA Signature (8/2014), lot 3629, which realized $8,812.50; ANA Signature (8/2018), lot 3534, which realized $7,599.60.

One wonders why the well-preserved quarter dollar, described as pristine with “vivid bands of electric-blue, violet, and straw-gold color [that] hug the borders but cede to a window of brilliance on the central reverse and light lilac-gray on the bust of Liberty,” can’t find a stable home.

