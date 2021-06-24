Market Analysis: Warshaw family treasures sell in June

Among the most beautiful coins in Heritage’s June 17 auction including Part IV of the Warshaw Family Collection was this 1862 Seated Liberty half dime graded Proof 68+ Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC star and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It brought $40,800.

Some magnificent U.S. coins from Heritage’s offering of the Warshaw Family Collection, Part IV, impressed at the firm’s Premier Session auction on June 17 in Dallas.

A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar graded Mint State 65 that last sold at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ and Sotheby’s September 2015 D. Brent Pogue sale for $282,000 soared to $600,000 in Dallas, topping bidding.

Among the most beautiful coins from the consignment was an 1862 Seated Liberty half dime graded Proof 68+ Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC star and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It brought $40,800. It had last sold at Heritage’s November 2013 sale benefiting the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society for $44,062.50.

In both offerings, the cataloger observed, “With its show-stopping appearance, this beaming jewel 1862 half dime proof offers concentric rainbow iridescence on each side, ranging outward from silver and gold in the centers through ocean-blue, mint, amber, and deep magenta at the extreme rims.”

