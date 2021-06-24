Market Analysis: Warshaw family treasures sell in June
- Published: Jun 24, 2021, 1 PM
Some magnificent U.S. coins from Heritage’s offering of the Warshaw Family Collection, Part IV, impressed at the firm’s Premier Session auction on June 17 in Dallas.
A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar graded Mint State 65 that last sold at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ and Sotheby’s September 2015 D. Brent Pogue sale for $282,000 soared to $600,000 in Dallas, topping bidding.
Among the most beautiful coins from the consignment was an 1862 Seated Liberty half dime graded Proof 68+ Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC star and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It brought $40,800. It had last sold at Heritage’s November 2013 sale benefiting the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society for $44,062.50.
In both offerings, the cataloger observed, “With its show-stopping appearance, this beaming jewel 1862 half dime proof offers concentric rainbow iridescence on each side, ranging outward from silver and gold in the centers through ocean-blue, mint, amber, and deep magenta at the extreme rims.”
