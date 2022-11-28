Market Analysis: Very Fine 1879-CC gold $5 half eagle

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 28, 2022, 10 AM
This handsome 1879-CC gold $5 half eagle graded NGC Very Fine 20 has a green CAC sticker attesting to its solid eye appeal for the grade. It sold for $3,658 Nov. 4 in Saint Charles, Missouri.

Images courtesy of Scotsman Auction Co.

The Scotsman auctions are well-known for their collector-friendly coins, like an 1879-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded Very Fine 20 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $3,658 on Nov. 4. It is as nice as one would want for the grade.

The cataloger for the Saint Charles, Missouri, auction noted, “A thin veil of mustard-gold has greyish inflections that make this original example a treat to behold. Honest circulation only is responsible for the smooth, untroubled surfaces.”

Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe believes that around 250 examples survive from a mintage of 17,281 pieces, observing that among them are some examples with “disqualifying problems of various kinds that are waiting for loving homes.” The offered example is certainly not one of these, with a green CAC sticker attesting to its quality.

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