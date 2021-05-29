The Bill Woytasek Collection of U.S. Large Cents, 1793 to 1814, led with this S-1 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain Reverse cent graded Poor/Fair Details, Mount Removed that realized $1,800.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presented a specialized collection of U.S. large cents dated 1793 to 1814 at its March 30 online session, formed over several decades by long-time Early American Coppers member Bill Woytasek. It contained 236 different varieties listed in Dr. William H. Sheldon’s Penny Whimsy.

The auctioneer noted, “From affordable, entry level coins to scarce Red Book varieties to Condition Census examples and extremely rare die states, there should be a little something for almost all large cent enthusiasts.”

Of the three distinct design types of large cents minted in 1793, the Flowing Hair, Chain cent is the most distinctive and examples in all grades are expensive. The auction’s Sheldon 1 example graded Poor/Fair Details, Mount Removed by Professional Coin Grading Service was described as “a well-traveled specimen with heavy wear and marks consistent with the level of circulation.” A lump of metal on the reverse suggests the prior mount. The date is unclear, but the chain device remains identifiable. It realized $1,800.

