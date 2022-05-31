Market Analysis: Untoned versus toned MS-68 quarters
- Published: May 31, 2022, 10 AM
Two beautiful Mint State 68 Washington quarter dollars offered at auction by Heritage provided a study in contrasts on May 4.
A 1944 Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 68 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. with an NGC Star indicating outstanding eye appeal and the now-discontinued “W” designation indicating an absence of toning sold for $9,601.20. As the W designation has been retired by the service for nearly two decades, the coin is housed in a holder that was used by NGC from 1997 to 2001. The offered lot is one of just two in this grade — and the sole Star designee — at NGC.
A few lots later, a 1958-D Washington quarter dollar graded MS-68 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $6,600, this one distinguished by its magnificent toning. Heritage observed a sharp strike, calling it “a stunning, beautifully toned top-grade Registry coin, showing vivid multicolor margins in shades of gold, forest-green, and crimson, with russet-amber interiors.” It is one of just five in this grade at the service with none finer.
